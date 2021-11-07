Advertisement

Two officers shot at Wauwatosa hotel, suspect in custody

Police say the officers are in stable condition and recovering at a hospital.
Two Wauwatosa officers shot at Radisson Hotel.
Two Wauwatosa officers shot at Radisson Hotel.(TMJ4)
By Gabriella Rusk
Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WMTV) - Two officers were injured in a shooting overnight at the Radisson Hotel in Wauwatosa.

According to Wauwatosa Police, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at the hotel on N Mayfair Road. In talking with witnesses on scene, police learned the initial shots came from the 2nd floor of the building.

When the officers went to check that floor, a suspect fired at the officers. Police say two officers were hit and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The officers were taken to the hospital for medical treatment and are in stable condition.

Wauwatosa Police located and arrested the suspect.

Investigators say no other injuries were reported and there is no known threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

