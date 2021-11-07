Advertisement

Vaccine clinics fill up quickly for kids 5-11-year-old

By Elise Romas
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vaccine clinics for kids five to eleven are picking up in our area this weekend.

This comes just days after federal health officials gave Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine the final green light.

Group Health Cooperative filled more than 1,300 appointments for kids within just a few hours.

As of Saturday, more than 400 of those kids are now vaccinated and are scheduling their appointments for boosters.

“Kids say, they are able to see grandma and grandpa for the first time in a long time, they get to go do sleepovers, they get to go to birthday parties,” Tiffany Pipp, Clinical Operations with Group Health Cooperative said.

Group Health Cooperative hosted pediatric vaccine clinics in Madison and DeForest. ‘Superheroes’ was the theme to give kids peace of mind during this vaccination process.

“It’s hard because you know it’s coming, and then it’s done and you’re like ‘wow, that really didn’t hurt at all, why was I overexaggerating it that much?’” Ethan Palmer, an 11-year-old tells NBC15.

Kids came with a mixture of calm, excitement and even fear. However, kids and parents tell me the biggest fear is behind them now that they’re protected against the ‘villain’: COVID-19.

“The weight on the shoulders is lighter,” Ethan’s dad, Andy Palmer said. “We’re just excited for shot number two.”

There are several other clinics for kids and adults in need of their first vaccine or boosters are happening across the NBC15 viewing area.

You can contact your local health care provider or visit the Department of Health Services’ website to schedule an appointment.

