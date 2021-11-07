Village of Benton welcomes home identified remains of WWII Navy machinist

BENTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A small village in Lafayette County is honoring a fallen navy machinist, nearly 80 years later.

Machinist’s Mate First Class Harold F. Carney was among the 429 U.S.S Oklahoma sailors who lost their life during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. For decades his remains went unidentified. But on Saturday, extended family and the Village of Benton finally welcome him home to his final resting place.

Villagers lined Main Street to welcome Carney’s remains home, but his journey back to Benton actually began back in 2015 when the unidentified remains of those killed on the ship were exhumed from their graves at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.

Since then, scientists at Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) labs in Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam, Hawaii, and Offutt Air Force Base, Omaha, Nebraska, have used DNA profiling to identify more than 350 unaccounted service members, allowing them to return home to their loved ones.

“We get to send the people back home, get them back to their families,” said US Navy Rear Admiral Terry Eddinger. “And although it may be in a cemetery, we get them back home and get some closure for the families.”

Because his death was 80 years prior, much of the village and extended family in attendance never met the machinist’s mate. Walter Joyce’s wife, however, is Carney’s niece and has memories of him before he left for the U.S.S Oklahoma. According to Joyce, Carney gave his wife Patricia a red tricycle before he departed.

“We first heard about these three months ago and then the Navy says ‘we found Harold,’” said Joyce. “He can be buried in Arlington, buried in Hawaii, buried in any federal cemetery or anywhere you choose. So the cousins talked about it and decided it would be more fitting if he was buried here with his one brother and his parents.”

For the village and family, eighty years later, a veterans homecoming is finally complete.

“To have that kind of interest and sincere appreciation of what sacrifice he gave is very heartwarming,” Joyce said.

