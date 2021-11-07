Wisconsin wins fifth straight, beats Rutgers, bowl eligible

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Graham Mertz threw a season-high three touchdown passes and Wisconsin won its fifth straight game and become bowl eligible for the 20th straight year with a 52-3 victory over Rutgers.

Top Plays from the 52-3 win at Rutgers! pic.twitter.com/ARMDMqOvN3 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 7, 2021

Chez Mellusi, Braelon Allen and Jackson Acker each ran for a touchdown and Caesar Williams highlighted a dominate performance by the Badgers’ top-ranked defense by returning an interception 29 yards for a touchdown. Mertz’s touchdown passes covered 1-yard John Chenal, 25 yards to Kendric Pryor and 72 yards to Danny Davis as the Badgers had their biggest point production since scoring 61 against Central Michigan early in 2019.

