Advertisement

Wisconsin wins fifth straight, beats Rutgers, bowl eligible

Now tied for top spot in the Big Ten West with Minnesota.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of...
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Graham Mertz threw a season-high three touchdown passes and Wisconsin won its fifth straight game and become bowl eligible for the 20th straight year with a 52-3 victory over Rutgers.

Chez Mellusi, Braelon Allen and Jackson Acker each ran for a touchdown and Caesar Williams highlighted a dominate performance by the Badgers’ top-ranked defense by returning an interception 29 yards for a touchdown. Mertz’s touchdown passes covered 1-yard John Chenal, 25 yards to Kendric Pryor and 72 yards to Danny Davis as the Badgers had their biggest point production since scoring 61 against Central Michigan early in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
The School District of Beloit canceled class citing safety concerns surrounding a protest...
Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety
Undefeated Edgewood loses in court; out of playoffs
Edgewood High loses WIAA appeal, court date set for Friday
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after forcing a fumble against Iowa that...
Defense carries Wisconsin to 27-7 triumph over No. 9 Iowa
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) runs against Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44) during...
Defense carries Wisconsin to 27-7 triumph over No. 9 Iowa
Construction to start on Camp Randall Future project Nov. 22
Construction to start on CR Future project Nov. 22
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) makes a two-handed pass to avoid the pressure from Notre...
Wisconsin’s Kayden Lyles enters transfer portal