11-year-old among four minors arrested in alleged car theft

After reviewing video surveillance footage in the area, officers positively identified the four juveniles in the stolen vehicle.
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)((Source: Stock image/Pixabay))
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers arrested four juveniles for allegedly stealing a Toyota Prius Sunday afternoon.

According to MPD, officers responded to a traffic complaint about a vehicle speeding around in the 5800 block of Balsam Road at around 2:49 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the stolen vehicle, which was unoccupied at the time.

Officers received a description from the caller about the possible driver, and later located a suspect matching the description in a nearby park. The suspect denied involvement in the incident.

Arrests were made on the following charges:

  • An 11-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were referred to the DA’s office with a charge of operating a motor vehicle without consent.
  • A 13-year-old male was arrested with operating a motor vehicle without consent.
  • A 14-year-old male suspect was arrested with operating a motor vehicle without consent, and resisting.

