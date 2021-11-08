11-year-old among four minors arrested in alleged car theft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers arrested four juveniles for allegedly stealing a Toyota Prius Sunday afternoon.

According to MPD, officers responded to a traffic complaint about a vehicle speeding around in the 5800 block of Balsam Road at around 2:49 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the stolen vehicle, which was unoccupied at the time.

Officers received a description from the caller about the possible driver, and later located a suspect matching the description in a nearby park. The suspect denied involvement in the incident.

After reviewing video surveillance footage in the area, officers positively identified the four juveniles in the stolen vehicle, MPD said.

Arrests were made on the following charges:

An 11-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were referred to the DA’s office with a charge of operating a motor vehicle without consent.

A 13-year-old male was arrested with operating a motor vehicle without consent.

A 14-year-old male suspect was arrested with operating a motor vehicle without consent, and resisting.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.