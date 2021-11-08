Advertisement

3 officers shot and wounded at suburban Milwaukee hotel

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police in a Milwaukee suburb say three officers are recovering after they were hit by gunfire while responding to a report of shots fired at a hotel over the weekend.

Wauwatosa police on Monday said the three officers were shot and wounded by a gunman at the Radisson Hotel Saturday night. Authorities initially said two officers were wounded.

The officers were investigating a report of gunfire and began checking rooms on the second floor when they were met with gunfire from one room.

Officers returned fire, however, the male suspect was not struck. Moments later, the man left the room and was taken into custody. Officials said two firearms were recovered from his room.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
The School District of Beloit canceled class citing safety concerns surrounding a protest...
Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety
Undefeated Edgewood loses in court; out of playoffs
Edgewood High loses WIAA appeal, court date set for Friday

Latest News

More than a dozen Madison Police Dept. officers have responded to a fight outside of East High...
Madison police respond to fight outside East high School
Aaron Rodgers
State Farm: Company respects Aaron Rodgers’ right to personal point of view
The NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks arrive at the White House, on Nov. 8, 2021.
NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks arrive at White House
It was not yet determined if the remains, which were found on one of the fort’s training...
FBI, Army investigating remains found at Fort McCoy