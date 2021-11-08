Arlington officials respond to crash on I-39

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arlington officials responded to a car crash on I-39 southbound near Arlington Sunday evening.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. for a crash at the 121 mile of I-39, said Columbia County Dispatch.

Arlington Fire Department and EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Columbia Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene.

Due to the crash, the right two lanes are closed on I-39/90/94 southbound at mile marker 121.

Officials could not confirm injuries or fatalities at the scene of the crash.

