Arlington officials respond to crash on I-39

Both lanes of traffic at the nine hundred block of Old Saint Marys Pike were closed tonight due to a head-on motor vehicle crash.(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arlington officials responded to a car crash on I-39 southbound near Arlington Sunday evening.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. for a crash at the 121 mile of I-39, said Columbia County Dispatch.

Arlington Fire Department and EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Columbia Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene.

Due to the crash, the right two lanes are closed on I-39/90/94 southbound at mile marker 121.

Officials could not confirm injuries or fatalities at the scene of the crash.

