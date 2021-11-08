Advertisement

Aspiring border agent, dancer, engineer among concert dead

Stacey Sarmiento, amiga de Rudy Peña, coloca flores en su memoria
Stacey Sarmiento, amiga de Rudy Peña, coloca flores en su memoria(Robert Bumsted | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(AP) - Clearer pictures began to emerge Sunday of some of the eight young people who died when fans at a Travis Scott concert in Houston suddenly surged toward the stage.

Authorities have not officially identified the victims who died, but interviews with family members and social media posts told their stories.

A spokeswoman for Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office said their identifies were expected to be made public Monday.

They ranged from 14 to 27 years old, and included a teenager whose family said she loved to dance and a college student who wanted to join the Border Patrol some day.

