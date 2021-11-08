Advertisement

Dane County Sheriff’s Department responds to Cambridge car crash

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST
Cambridge, Wis. (WMTV) - Cambridge Fire and EMS, as well as the Dane County Sheriff, responded to a car crash Sunday evening in Cambridge, said Dane County Dispatch.

The call for the crash came in at 5:16 p.m., and Cambridge EMS, Fire Department, and Dane County Sheriff arrived on scene.

Dispatch placed the crash at the intersection of County Highway B and Oakland Road.

Officials could not confirm any injuries or fatalities at the scene.

