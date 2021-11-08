Dane County Sheriff’s Department responds to Cambridge car crash

Cambridge, Wis. (WMTV) - Cambridge Fire and EMS, as well as the Dane County Sheriff, responded to a car crash Sunday evening in Cambridge, said Dane County Dispatch.

The call for the crash came in at 5:16 p.m., and Cambridge EMS, Fire Department, and Dane County Sheriff arrived on scene.

Dispatch placed the crash at the intersection of County Highway B and Oakland Road.

Officials could not confirm any injuries or fatalities at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.