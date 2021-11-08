Dane County’s first school-based COVID-19 clinic opens Monday

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Students at Prairie Elementary School will not have to go far Monday to get their COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, the opportunity to protect themselves from the virus is coming to them.

On Monday, staff from SSM Health and volunteer vaccinators rolled into the Waunakee school, at 700 N. Madison St., so they could start inoculating the newly eligible children between five and 11 years old.

The hospital points out that this is the first-time health care providers went to a Dane Co. school to hold a school for a pediatric vaccination clinic, adding that it is “honored to partner with area school districts to ensure additional access for families seeking COVID-19 vaccination(s)”

The clinic is scheduled to run from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

The clinic comes less than a week after U.S. health officials gave their final clearance for the vaccine, a move that was quickly followed by guidance and recommendations from the state Dept. of Health Services and Public Health Madison & Dane Co.

