Donors step up to make Milton teen’s dream come true

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanks to the kindness of friends, family, and strangers, a Milton teenager’s dream to return to Disney World is coming true. Keyonah Spencer has a rare neuromuscular disorder that has left her paralyzed and in need of a ventilator to breathe. When she was an infant, doctors thought she might only live to age two.

Keyonah Spencer (center) and her family. (Memories by Debbie Photography)

Keyonah has defied the odds, has battled through many medical challenges, and is now a 9th grader at Milton High School.

When she was just 5, Keyonah was able to go to Disney World and had the time of her life. Her Mom, Jenni Lunsford, said Keyonah has been wanting to return to Disney for a few years now. She said, “It’s just super important that she’s able to go again because she didn’t have a long life expectancy and for her to be able to achieve all that she has and still be able to be in 9th grade and regular classes...she just perseveres so much that this is just a really important thing that we wanna be able to do for her. It’s just one little request. She doesn’t usually request a lot so this is important to her.”

Keyonah Spencer visits Disney World for the first time at age 5. She is returning there this week, thanks to donors. (Family photo)

Since Keyonah needs a ventilator to breathe and full-time medical attention, a rental R-V was the best way to get her to Florida. When friends heard about Keyonah’s dream, they set up a GoFundMe to make the trip possible. Donors stepped up and helped the family, contributing the approximately $10,000 needed to cover expenses like RV rental, fuel, hotels, and admission to the theme park for the family.

Keyonah Spencer visits Disney World when she was 5. (Family photo)

Jenni said their church and other members of the community were so generous, and that she just can’t wait to see Keyonah experience Disney World once again--to see her dream of returning come true. She said, “I just can’t wait to see her re-do the things she did the first time and see her face light up with all of the things she gets excited about.”

Keyonah’s Stepdad, Joe Lunsford, added, “In this world sometimes you see a lot of bad things that are happening. Every once in a while, it’s just nice to see something like this happening, where people are coming together to help out.”

