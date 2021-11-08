Advertisement

Madison police respond to fight outside East high School

More than a dozen Madison Police Dept. officers have responded to a fight outside of East High...
More than a dozen Madison Police Dept. officers have responded to a fight outside of East High School, on Nov. 8, 2021.(WMTV-TV/Jason Rice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than a dozen Madison Police Dept. officers have responded to a fight outside of East High School.

Officers first responded to the scene, 2222 E. Washington Ave., shortly after 11:30 a.m. Few details about how many people were involved in the fight nor what caused it were immediately available.

More than an hour later multiple police cruisers remained on the scene. The police department’s initial report, released around 1 p.m., described the situation as an “open and active investigation.”

This is a breaking news story. NBC15 News will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
The School District of Beloit canceled class citing safety concerns surrounding a protest...
Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety
Undefeated Edgewood loses in court; out of playoffs
Edgewood High loses WIAA appeal, court date set for Friday

Latest News

Aaron Rodgers
State Farm: Company respects Aaron Rodgers’ right to personal point of view
The NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks arrive at the White House, on Nov. 8, 2021.
NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks arrive at White House
It was not yet determined if the remains, which were found on one of the fort’s training...
FBI, Army investigating remains found at Fort McCoy
State Rep. Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, announced plans Monday to run for lieutenant governor.
Democratic state lawmaker running for lieutenant governor