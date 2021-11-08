Advertisement

Man in hospital after stabbing

By Taylor Bowden
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday afternoon, Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in Fulton Township for a 36 year old male subject who had been stabbed.

The man had gotten into a physical altercation with another 37 year old male resulting in the 36 year old male receiving a stab would. The male with the stab wound was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation and is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

