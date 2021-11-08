McFarland American Legion Post honors eight veterans from World War II

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Honoring those who served. Ahead of Veteran’s Day. The McFarland American Legion Post 534 is recognizing eight veterans who served in World War II.

Organizers say it’s a chance to thank and recognize our nation’s heroes while there’s still time, because these days, veterans of WWII are few and far between.

The US Department of Veteran Affairs estimates only 1.5 percent of the 16 million Americans who served in the war are still alive today. So, it’s not every day you get eight of them in a room together, in uniform, to be recognized.

“I said well we have to do something when they’re alive and not something at their funeral,” said Dale Sankey, Chaplain for the McFarland American Legion and organizer of the event.

A full house of family and friends were in attendance to recognize the following service members:

John (Jack) Fitzgerald, US Navy 1943-45

Glen E. Hanusa, US Navy (1942-46)

Virgil A. Houff, US Navy (1943-46)

Marjorie Marshman, US Marines (1943-46)

John S. Ong, US Army (1946-49)

John L. Reed, US Navy (1944-46)

Walter R. Whitehorse, US Navy (1942-45)

“Its overwhelming and very heartwarming to see all these men and women that volunteered to do service to their country because they loved their country,” said Ruth Ann Whitehorse-Burns, daughter of veteran Walter Whitehorse. “I remember him telling me that those were some of the best years.’

For Walter, it was an honor to be among peers again.

“I’m thankful for the veterans that were here and to know that there are still a few of them around, and that’s alright too,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.