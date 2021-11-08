Mild, then a Chilly & Rainy Turn Late-Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday afternoon was sublime! Highs rose into the upper 60s - with some places hitting the 70°-mark West of Madison. This level of warmth is over by tomorrow. A cold front will toss cloud cover over the Badger State & we’ll tumble from there!

Clouds begin drifting into Wisconsin tonight with lows falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Dry air will keep showers to a minimum tomorrow, but expect more clouds than sunshine. Highs will top out in the mid 50s Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, winds turn out of the SE ahead of an approaching low-pressure system. The first half of the day will be dry, but there may be a few sprinkles by afternoon. Highs climb into the mid - upper 50s before a cold front drives scattered showers into south-central Wisconsin. A quick 0.25 - 0.5″ of rain is possible with this line that moves by during the overnight hours. Temperatures only fall into the mid 40s Tuesday night as a result of the clouds.

Thursday’s cloud cover keeps most places in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Wrap-around precipitation appears very light & sparse. A few flakes may mix in with sprinkles late Thursday into Friday. Highs by the end of the week only top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The chilly weather sticks around for the weekend. Long-range models have started to show an Alberta Clipper darting down from the NW early Sunday. Timing, track & impacts are still being refined on this feature. Stay tuned to the forecast!

