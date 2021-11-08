Advertisement

NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks arrive at White House

The NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks arrive at the White House, on Nov. 8, 2021.
The NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks arrive at the White House, on Nov. 8, 2021.(Milwaukee Bucks via Twitter)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks are taking a break from defending their NBA title to celebrate one more tradition from last year’s championship run: a visit at the White House.

The visit comes during the team’s trip to the nation’s capitol to take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday night, a game which they dropped, 101-94, to fall to 4-6 on the season. The Bucks do not have to travel far from D.C. either for their next game, against the Philadelphia 76ers, on Tuesday night.

Finals MVP Giannis Antentokounmpo posted to Instagram a video of him practicing his introduction to President Joe Biden.

Biden tweeted on the @POTUS account, “I’m looking forward to celebrating their 2021 NBA Championship and their work off the court to move our nation forward.” They are expected to be greeted by President Joe Biden around 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee will be the first NBA champion to be feted at the White House since 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers visited former President Barack Obama.

The Bucks won the title by beating the Phoenix Suns in six games in the NBA Finals, concluding with a Game 6 victory in Milwaukee on July 20 when Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points.

It was the team’s first title in 50 years.

Milwaukee Bucks owners and players display their championship rings before an NBA basketball...
Milwaukee Bucks owners and players display their championship rings before an NBA basketball game between the Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)

