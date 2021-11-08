New Johnson Creek Elementary school advances personal learning curriculum

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $15 million referendum in 2020 passed by 28 votes, allowing the Johnson Creek Public Schools to add an elementary school to the facility, bringing all the grades under one roof, and giving the elementary students new classrooms, a library and gymnasium.

The referendum also upgraded equipment and education tools for students and teachers, upgrading smart boards and other tech around the school.

The move also lends itself to the personalized learning curriculum that the school uses. For Johnson Creek students, placement is based more on ability than grade. Groups of middle and elementary students are placed together based on their proficiency in each subject. Grades are mixed, letting kids advance in subjects they excel in and offering more attention in subjects in which they struggle.

Sharing the same building also helps with the mentorship the older students do for, the younger grades. It also makes classrooms more accessible for high schoolers interested in teaching to do some job shadowing.

And superintendent Dr. Michael Garvey says that the approval from the community has been tremendous, especially from parents. Parents have now gotten a few opportunities to explore the space, including a ribbon-cutting on Sunday.

“For one event, parents were here so long shooting hoops and checking out the building, we had to remind them that it was time to go home,” said Garvey with a smile.

Students have been in the new classrooms since the start of the school year, back in early September.

