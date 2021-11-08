2 found shot in Oregon apartment

VILLAGE OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were found shot inside a Village of Oregon apartment Monday morning after woman called police saying that she had been shot, according to police.

Oregon Police Chief Jenniger Pagenkopf indicated that both people were still alive and had been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. She also noted that investigators found a dog who had been shot to death at the scene, as well.

Oregon police officers and deputies with the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to the apartment, in the 500 block of S. Perry Parkway, shortly before 8 a.m., she continued. As they approached the building, they reported hearing further gunshots.

When they entered the apartment, they found both individuals, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were then rushed to an area hospital.

The police department did not release their names; however, Pagenkopf noted that they are believed to be in a domestic relationship. There is believe to be no threat to the community, she added.

