Advertisement

2 found shot in Oregon apartment

Police respond to a shots fired call in the Village of Oregon, on Nov. 8, 2021.
Police respond to a shots fired call in the Village of Oregon, on Nov. 8, 2021.(WMTV-TV/Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were found shot inside a Village of Oregon apartment Monday morning after woman called police saying that she had been shot, according to police.

Oregon Police Chief Jenniger Pagenkopf indicated that both people were still alive and had been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. She also noted that investigators found a dog who had been shot to death at the scene, as well.

Oregon police officers and deputies with the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to the apartment, in the 500 block of S. Perry Parkway, shortly before 8 a.m., she continued. As they approached the building, they reported hearing further gunshots.

When they entered the apartment, they found both individuals, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were then rushed to an area hospital.

The police department did not release their names; however, Pagenkopf noted that they are believed to be in a domestic relationship. There is believe to be no threat to the community, she added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
The School District of Beloit canceled class citing safety concerns surrounding a protest...
Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety
Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
Undefeated Edgewood loses in court; out of playoffs
Edgewood High loses WIAA appeal, court date set for Friday

Latest News

new school
New Johnson Creek Elementary School
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Dane County’s first school-based COVID-19 clinic opens Monday
The Pardeeville Fire Dept. pays tribute to one of its firefighters, Brandon Romo, in a Facebook...
Pardeeville FD mourns firefighter diagnosed with COVID-19
The results of a 2020 referendum are new facilities for the elementary students and all grades...
New Johnson Creek Elementary school advances personal learning curriculum