Overnight fire destroys Oxford home

An overnight fire destroyed a home in rural Oxford, on Nov. 8, 2021.
An overnight fire destroyed a home in rural Oxford, on Nov. 8, 2021.(WMTV-TV/Tim Elliot)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Oxford woman was sound asleep early Monday morning when her 16-year-old nephew burst into her bedroom to tell her the house was on fire. Awaking to the shocking news, she quickly got up and they both raced out of the home and to safety.

The pair made a beeline for the main home where they alerted their family to the burning structure nearby. Six people were in that house at the time and they got out safely too.

The woman told NBC15 News she could see the couch was ablaze as she headed out the door and then pretty soon flames were ripping through the home.

“[P]oof! Everything disintegrated and then we thought the septic tank exploded because there was, like, a big boom,” she recounted.

The Oxford Fire Dept., along with their counterparts from Montello and Briggsville, responded to the home, on Co. Hwy. I, around 3 a.m. and quickly put out the flames.

The official cause of the fire has not been determined, however the woman said she believes it was an issue with the wiring.

