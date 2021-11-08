Pardeeville FD mourns firefighter diagnosed with COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters in Pardeeville are mourning the death of one of their own. Over the weekend, the Pardeeville Fire Dept. posted a message on the loss of Brandon Romo and its efforts to lend a hand to his family.

The fire department noted Romo had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he “fought a difficult battle” in the weeks leading up his death. “Rest in peace Brandon, we’ll take it from here,” the post read, “Sending your family all our prayers, love and strength for your difficult days ahead. 🙏🕊♥”

Romo, who was only 32 years old when he passed, leaves behind a wife and three children, Jack, Tealia, and Vodika.

The fire department set up a GoFundMe to help the family, pointing out that he had been the main provider for them. Donations can be made by contacting the fire department or on the GoFundMe website. A special Bingo Night will also be held on Nov. 17 with all proceeds going to Romo’s family.

