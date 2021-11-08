Sheriff: Man badly injured in Rock Co. stabbing

FULTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a stabbing early Sunday afternoon in Fulton Township, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to a statement, deputies responded around 2:30 p.m. to home on reports of the incident where they found the man. Investigators determined that he and a 37-year-old man had been involved in a physical altercation just prior to the stabbing.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital where medical teams were able to stabilize him. However, at the time of the Sheriff’s Office statement, his condition was still listed as critical.

The name of the individual accused in the stabbing was also not released, nor did the Sheriff’s Office say if that man was taken into custody.

Authorities added that the incident remains under investigation. However, it does not believe there is a threat to the community.

