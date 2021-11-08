A Very Mild Start to the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have another pleasant early November day coming up. High pressure will keep the sunshine coming. Temperatures are expected to peak this afternoon in the middle 60s. The average highs for this time of year are in the upper 40s. A cold front will sweep through the region this afternoon. It will shift winds to northerly but few if any clouds will be seen with its passage. Cooler air will fill in for tomorrow but we will still be well above average. An area of low pressure will approach from the west and will bring the likelihood of rain for Wednesday night. We’ll still have a good chance of rain Thursday morning as well. Below average temperatures make a return appearance beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend. Highs by Saturday will be in the upper 30s, about 10 degrees below average.

A downward trend in temperatures will be seen through this week. (wmtv)

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. High 64. Wind: Southwest 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 47. Wind: North 5.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 56.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. High: 57.

