Westfield woman killed in Marquette Co. crash

(WTOC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 47-year-old Westfield woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Marquette Co.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, who was identified as Jeniffer Peters, was heading north on Co. Hwy. M when her car crossed the center line near Elk Rd., in the Town of Harris. Her 2012 Chevrolet Sonic went into the westbound ditch and struck several trees before coming to a stop.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 4:15 p.m. and Peters was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the county coroner.

Sheriff Joseph Konrath noted that there have been four fatal crashes this year, claiming the lives of five individuals.

