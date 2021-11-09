$100 million awarded for Wis. broadband internet access expansion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To further the state’s effort in expanding high-speed broadband internet access, Governor Tony Evers and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced Tuesday that $100 million will be awarded in grants.

The State Broadband Expansion Grant Program funds come from the biennial budget that the governor signed in July, which allocated $129 million for broadband to underserved areas.

Gov. Evers noted that he declared 2021 the Year of Broadband Access because of the effects the pandemic has had on deepening the digital divide across the state.

“Whether it’s going to school, working from home, or running a small business, broadband is essential to ensuring our families, communities, and our state bounce back from this pandemic even better than we were before it hit,” Evers said.

Since the grant program started in 2014, 268 grants have been given out to connect over 20,000 businesses and 296,000 homes to high-speed internet.

Those interested in applying for grants can go on the PSC website on Dec. 1 to access an application.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.