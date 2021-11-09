Advertisement

$100 million awarded for Wis. broadband internet access expansion

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To further the state’s effort in expanding high-speed broadband internet access, Governor Tony Evers and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced Tuesday that $100 million will be awarded in grants.

The State Broadband Expansion Grant Program funds come from the biennial budget that the governor signed in July, which allocated $129 million for broadband to underserved areas.

Gov. Evers noted that he declared 2021 the Year of Broadband Access because of the effects the pandemic has had on deepening the digital divide across the state.

“Whether it’s going to school, working from home, or running a small business, broadband is essential to ensuring our families, communities, and our state bounce back from this pandemic even better than we were before it hit,” Evers said.

Since the grant program started in 2014, 268 grants have been given out to connect over 20,000 businesses and 296,000 homes to high-speed internet.

Those interested in applying for grants can go on the PSC website on Dec. 1 to access an application.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
The School District of Beloit canceled class citing safety concerns surrounding a protest...
Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety
Undefeated Edgewood loses in court; out of playoffs
Edgewood High loses WIAA appeal, court date set for Friday

Latest News

Various streets in the City of Madison will be shut down Sunday due to the Madison Marathon.
Madison Marathon set to cause road closures
Deb McGrath announced her candidacy for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional district on Tuesday, Nov....
Former CIA officer joins Wisconsin congressional race
Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe addresses 2020 election claims.
Elections officials rally behind Wisconsin elections chief
MPD: Witness report two vehicles exchanging fire on Madison’s near east side