Alliant Center starts giving COVID-19 vaccines to 5 to 11-year-olds.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Younger children can now receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Alliant Energy Center. On Tuesday, Dane Co. health officials began offering vaccinations there for kids between 5 and 11 years old.

Public Health Madison and Dane Co. COVID-19 Vaccine Deputy Sarah Hughes described the move as a “really big step forward in out pandemic response,” noting that nearly every school age child is currently eligible for at least one version of the vaccine.

“[W]e are thrilled to be able to provide that protection against this virus, so that kids can get back to doing the things they love while staying safe and healthy,” she continued.

According to PHMDC, vaccinators will be able to handle up to 400 pediatric doses a day inside the Alliant Center arena. That’s on top of the up to 200 doses per day of booster shots they are also delivering. The agency noted that those figures could increase or decrease as needed.

Parents of the newly eligible children planning on going to the Alliant Center are required to make an appointment. They can do so at publichealthmdc.com/vax. Children can also get vaccinated at multiple other locations, including from their healthcare provider or local pharmacy. PHMDC has compiled a list of options here.

