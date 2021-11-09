Another Mild Day With Sunshine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have another pleasant early November day coming up. We will have some clouds around this morning but as high pressure builds in, sunshine will return for the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to peak in the middle to upper 50s today, a little cooler than yesterday. The average highs for this time of year are in the upper 40s. Low pressure is developing over the central Rockies. This low will move toward the state of Wisconsin Wednesday and arrive early Thursday. It will bring the likelihood of rain for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Below average temperatures make a return appearance beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend. Highs Friday through Monday will be in the upper 30s, about 10 degrees below average. We also have chances of rain or snow showers late in the week.

A big cool down is on the way by later this week. Highs will be in the upper 30s Friday through Monday. (wmtv weather)

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. High 57. Wind: Southwest 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 34. Wind: North 5.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. High: 57.

Thursday: Rain likely in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. High: 53.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.