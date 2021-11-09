Cottage Grove lottery jackpot winner comes forward, claims prize

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who literally won “megabucks” playing the Wisconsin Lottery in Cottage Grove has claimed his prize.

Robert Kraus made the trip to Madison to cash in his winning $5.2 million Megabucks ticket, the biggest prize awarded in Wisconsin so far this year. The lottery did not say if he took the annuity or opted for the $4 million one lump sum payday.

Kraus bought the $1 ticket at a Kwik Trip in Cottage Grove, prior to the Saturday, October 23, drawing, lottery officials said. In announcing the jackpot win shortly afterwards, the had identified the store, at 1601 Landmark Dr., which was excited to have sold the winning ticket.

“We hope he enjoys this life-changing experience,” store leader Mark Wynne said. Kraus was not the only winner that day, the Kwik Trip won big too. As the location that sold the winning ticket, it was awarded a $100,000 check.

Employees at a Kwik Trip in Cottage Grove celebrate the $5.2 million jackpot ticket sold in their store. (Wisconsin Lottery)

October’s jackpot win was the third of the year, lottery officials said and came after 75 drawings – a big change from the first two of the year which came less than a month apart (Jan. 6 and Feb. 3).

The winning numbers on October 23 were 7-18-27-38-41-43.

