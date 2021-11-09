Dane County Board approves 2022 budget

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Board of Supervisors approved the 2022 county budget at their Monday evening meeting.

According to the county board press release, the operating budget, which totals $660,577,196, includes a levy increase of 4.4%, increasing taxes on the average home by $67.87.

“County Executive Parisi proposed a budget that included many of the Board’s priorities, particularly related to behavioral health. We were able to build on the proposed budget to make a good budget even better, including additional funds for criminal justice reform, supporting the most vulnerable, and protecting the environment,” County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said.

According to the release, County Executive Parisi released his budget proposal on Oct. 1. The annual budget process, which takes place each October and November, establishes spending priorities for the following calendar year.

“Throughout the process, we were able to hear from members of the community about their priorities as we prepare to transition out of the pandemic. We still face uncertainty and challenges. I’m pleased that the 2022 budget will help even the most vulnerable among us endure those challenges,” County Board Supervisor Patrick Miles (District 34) said.

The following amendments from the Board to the County Budget address criminal justice reform:

$200,000 to expand gun violence prevention

$67,617 to establish a pretrial services office

Eliminate Huber fees, reducing revenue by $134,000

Add a training officer for the Sheriff’s Office beginning October 1

Increase a legal assistant position in the District Attorney’s Office at a cost of $29,500

The following capital and operating amendments were proposed:

$75,000 to update a homeless plan

$7,000 for community health equity grants

Increase funding by $12,500 to expand the Double Dollar program benefits

A $35,000 contract with Families Back to the Table to provide support to clients including housing, case management, and mentoring to name a few

An additional $15,000 in funding for Afghan refugees

$40,000 for a food system assessment

$1 million in additional funds for a tiny house project

$3,250,000 to convert a hotel into affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness and on the coordinated entry list

The Board also included the following operating and capital amendments related to sustainability and the environment:

The budget will now be given to County Executive Parisi for his signature.

