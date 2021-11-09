Advertisement

GOP-led Wisconsin Senate OKs their own redistricting plan

The Assembly is set to vote on the maps Thursday.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin state Senate has approved a redistricting plan similar to one passed a decade ago.

The Senate on Monday voted along party lines, 21-12, in favor of GOP-drawn maps that would stay in place for the next 10 years in legislative and congressional districts.

The Assembly is set to vote on the maps Thursday. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers promised early to veto the maps.

Redistricting is the once-a-decade process of redrawing the state’s political boundaries based on the latest census showing how populations have changed in neighborhoods, cities and counties since 2010.

It’s likely that the issue will be decided in the courts.

