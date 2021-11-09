Gov. Evers releases statement on newly passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers released a statement Monday expressing his thoughts on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed late Friday.

According to Gov. Evers, the federal bill will help in fixing the state’s roads, replacing lead pipes and expanding access to broadband across the state.

“This bipartisan infrastructure bill is a win for Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said. “For years, elected officials in this state failed to make meaningful investments in our roads and infrastructure. I’m proud we’ve gotten to work providing more than 3,000 homes and businesses with access to new or improved broadband service while fixing more than 1,000 miles of highway and more than 800 state and local bridges.

Gov. Evers credited President Joe Biden for passing the bipartisan infrastructure plan, stating that the state will now be able to continue building on the progress made in the past two years.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is expected to help with the following, according to Gov. Evers:

Repair and rebuild roads and bridges with a focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity, and safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians

Deliver clean drinking water and eliminate the nation’s lead service lines and pipes

Improve healthy, sustainable transportation options

Build a network of EV chargers to facilitate long-distance travel and provide convenient charging options

Help connect folks to reliable high-speed internet

Prepare more infrastructure for the impacts of climate change, cyberattacks, and extreme weather events.

Improve airports

