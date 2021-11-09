Advertisement

Janesville police officer injured in attempt to arrest domestic violence suspect

While officers attempted to arrest him, the suspect began to resist officers and then began fighting with them.
(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville Police officer and a suspect in a domestic disturbance were transported to the hospital Sunday following an arrest gone wrong.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were sent to the parking lot of River Flats apartment complex after receiving report of a possible domestic disturbance in a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and interviewed the occupants. It was determined that Ryan Montcalm, 34 of Janesville would be arrested for Suffocation/Strangulation Domestic Violence.

While officers attempted to arrest him, Montcalm began to resist officers and then began fighting with them, Janesville PD said.

After Montcalm and the officers fell to the ground, officers decided to deploy a taser, but after hearing about Montcalm’s possible medical condition used pepper spray instead.

The suspect remained uncontrollable and other officers and paramedics arrived on scene.

One of the officers sustained a back injury and was transported to a hospital by ambulance. He was treated and later released, according to Janesville PD. Montcalm remains at Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Montcalm was arrested on the following charges:

  • Suffocation and Strangulation/Domestic Violence
  • Resisting/Obstructing an Officer
  • Misdemeanor Bail Jumping (violation of bond from previous domestic incident with the same victim)
  • Causing Substantial Injury to Police Officer

