Madison East steps up security Tuesday after lunchtime fights

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement officers will make their presence known at Madison East High School on Tuesday, the day after a lunchtime altercation turned into several more fights after a phony fire alarm sent students outside.

In one of two emails sent to the Madison East community, Interim Principal Mikki Smith assured them that law enforcement will be stationed “near and around campus” Tuesday and will position themselves in highly visible locations. She added that the school will also step up its safety and security measures for the day.

Although this is the second time in less than three weeks there were large scale student fights outside Madison East during the lunch period, the messages to the Madison East community did not indicate any major changes to the school’s policies, with Smith saying in a separate email that school staff “will continue to encourage students to make good choices during the open lunch period and make them aware of alternative options.”

In that email, which was directed at students, families, and staff, Smith promised to hold those students involved in the fights accountable for their actions in accordance with the school’s Behavior Education Plan. Smith indicated many of the confrontations at the school are centered only around a small group of students, adding that staff members are creating a restorative plan for them as well.

Her emails pointed out that after Madison firefighters cleared the high school following the fire alarm that sounded during Monday’s initial fight, most of the student body did return to class. She also offered her appreciation to the parents who offered their help working with the students involved in the incidents.

“We all have a role to play in the safety of our students and schools, and our partnership with families is invaluable,” one of the emails stated. “We want to thank those who came forward last night with additional information.”

In addition to the extra security, the school plans to offer students support and additional resources if they have concerns on Tuesday. Parents and guardians, too, were encouraged to reach out if they wanted to request support for their student.

Monday’s fights at Madison East drew more than a dozen Madison Police Dept. officers to the high school. In the course of trying to disperse the crowds and stop the fights, police officers deployed tear gas on the students, sending five of them to the hospital. Three others were treated at the scene.

