Madison’s one of the worst cities to get a doughnut, Rent.com reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For all of the lists of great cities that Madison finds itself at or near the top, at least one group may disagree: doughnut lovers. A new study shows the city as one of the worst places in the country to find one of the sweet treats.

In fact, southern Wisconsin does not seem to be a doughnut mecca because Milwaukee joined the Wisconsin capital in the bottom 10 in Rent.com’s list of Best Places to get a doughnut in the country. Now, it’s important to note the study does not speak to quality of the bakeries in a given city; instead, it rates them by the number in proportion to other factors.

To complete the study, Rent.com took the 150 largest cities in America and determined how many doughnut shops there were per capita and per square mile as well as the number of them compared to other businesses in the city. Combined, Madison finished 8th from the bottom, while Milwaukee was 10th from last.

Madison & Milwaukee rankings (out of 150)

Overall Rank City Population Donuts per business (Rank) Donuts per sq. mile (Rank) Donuts per capita (Rank) 142 Madison 259,680 145 125 141 140 Milwaukee 590,157 143 103 142

Those people who need something to dunk in their morning coffee are going to have to head to the East Coast. The top seven cities in the rankings span the narrow stretch from northern New Jersey through upstate New York and into New England. Although, anyone on a quick trip to Chicago should not have much trouble finding a spot, with the Windy City sneaking into the top 10 for most per square mile. (12th overall)

Top Ten Overall

Overall Rank City Population Donuts per business (Rank) Donuts per sq. mile (Rank) Donuts per capita (Rank) 1 Worcester, Massachusetts 185,428 3 9 3 2 Rochester, New York 205,695 25 5 1 3 Jersey City, New Jersey 262,075 5 1 15 4 Providence, Rhode Island 179,883 21 3 5 5 Buffalo, New York 255,284 10 7 4 6 Newark, New Jersey 282,011 7 4 11 7 Boston, Massachusetts 692,600 24 2 14 8 Orlando, Florida 287,442 53 16 2 9 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 1,584,064 19 6 18 10 McKinney, Texas 199,177 2 25 6

Bottom 10 Overall (ranked from worst)

Overall Rank City Population Donuts per business (Rank) Donuts per sq. mile (Rank) Donuts per capita (Rank) 1 Sioux Falls, South Dakota 183,793 150 147 150 2 Montgomery, Alabama 198,525 146 149 147 3 Spokane, Washington 222,081 149 135 148 4 Laredo, Texas 262,491 140 142 149 5 Anchorage, Alaska 288,000 144 150 144 6 Brownsville, Texas 182,781 127 148 145 7 Memphis, Tennessee 651,073 141 140 143 8 Madison, Wisconsin 259,680 145 125 141 9 Minneapolis, Minnesota 429,606 148 96 146 10 Milwaukee, Wisconsin 590,157 143 103 142

