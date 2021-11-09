Madison’s one of the worst cities to get a doughnut, Rent.com reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For all of the lists of great cities that Madison finds itself at or near the top, at least one group may disagree: doughnut lovers. A new study shows the city as one of the worst places in the country to find one of the sweet treats.
In fact, southern Wisconsin does not seem to be a doughnut mecca because Milwaukee joined the Wisconsin capital in the bottom 10 in Rent.com’s list of Best Places to get a doughnut in the country. Now, it’s important to note the study does not speak to quality of the bakeries in a given city; instead, it rates them by the number in proportion to other factors.
To complete the study, Rent.com took the 150 largest cities in America and determined how many doughnut shops there were per capita and per square mile as well as the number of them compared to other businesses in the city. Combined, Madison finished 8th from the bottom, while Milwaukee was 10th from last.
Madison & Milwaukee rankings (out of 150)
|Overall Rank
|City
|Population
|Donuts per business (Rank)
|Donuts per sq. mile (Rank)
|Donuts per capita (Rank)
|142
|Madison
|259,680
|145
|125
|141
|140
|Milwaukee
|590,157
|143
|103
|142
Those people who need something to dunk in their morning coffee are going to have to head to the East Coast. The top seven cities in the rankings span the narrow stretch from northern New Jersey through upstate New York and into New England. Although, anyone on a quick trip to Chicago should not have much trouble finding a spot, with the Windy City sneaking into the top 10 for most per square mile. (12th overall)
Top Ten Overall
|Overall Rank
|City
|Population
|Donuts per business (Rank)
|Donuts per sq. mile (Rank)
|Donuts per capita (Rank)
|1
|Worcester, Massachusetts
|185,428
|3
|9
|3
|2
|Rochester, New York
|205,695
|25
|5
|1
|3
|Jersey City, New Jersey
|262,075
|5
|1
|15
|4
|Providence, Rhode Island
|179,883
|21
|3
|5
|5
|Buffalo, New York
|255,284
|10
|7
|4
|6
|Newark, New Jersey
|282,011
|7
|4
|11
|7
|Boston, Massachusetts
|692,600
|24
|2
|14
|8
|Orlando, Florida
|287,442
|53
|16
|2
|9
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|1,584,064
|19
|6
|18
|10
|McKinney, Texas
|199,177
|2
|25
|6
Bottom 10 Overall (ranked from worst)
|Overall Rank
|City
|Population
|Donuts per business (Rank)
|Donuts per sq. mile (Rank)
|Donuts per capita (Rank)
|1
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|183,793
|150
|147
|150
|2
|Montgomery, Alabama
|198,525
|146
|149
|147
|3
|Spokane, Washington
|222,081
|149
|135
|148
|4
|Laredo, Texas
|262,491
|140
|142
|149
|5
|Anchorage, Alaska
|288,000
|144
|150
|144
|6
|Brownsville, Texas
|182,781
|127
|148
|145
|7
|Memphis, Tennessee
|651,073
|141
|140
|143
|8
|Madison, Wisconsin
|259,680
|145
|125
|141
|9
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
|429,606
|148
|96
|146
|10
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|590,157
|143
|103
|142
