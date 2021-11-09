Advertisement

Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19

Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to have 5 life-saving surgeries.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 25-year-old man will get to go home Wednesday after spending more than half a year in hospital and enduring several surgeries due to complications from COVID-19.

According to WTVG, Marcus Hartford thought he had a seasonal cold in April but ultimately tested positive for COVID.

Hartford was put on a ventilator and placed into a medically-induced coma for more than a month.

“One night I couldn’t breathe,” Harford said. “They told us more than multiple times that I wasn’t going to make it.”

Hartford ended up in hospitals for seven months and has had a total of five surgeries.

“I currently only have technically one lung,” Hartford explained, adding he had no pre-existing conditions and no compromised immune system before testing positive for COVID.

Now, he is trying to rebuild strength after spending months lying in a hospital bed.

“When I first remember coming to, like I couldn’t move my arms, couldn’t move my legs. You know, I could barely move my neck,” Hartford said.

The chef, who turned 25 while he was in a coma, is preparing to go home this week. He credits his surgeon with saving his life and making his return possible.

“He did a lot of things. He did what he could, and I’m alive today,” Hartford said. “You know, he thinks I’m a miracle and always says that because of how bad it really got.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
The School District of Beloit canceled class citing safety concerns surrounding a protest...
Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety
Undefeated Edgewood loses in court; out of playoffs
Edgewood High loses WIAA appeal, court date set for Friday

Latest News

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Students get COVID-19 vaccine Dane County’s first school-based clinic
AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with...
AAA: Thanksgiving travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels
A responding officer testifies in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. Father and son Greg and Travis...
GRAPHIC: Responding officer testifies about Arbery slaying
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) celebrates his sack against the...
Packers’ Campbell chief among ‘21 breakout defensive stars