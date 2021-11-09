Advertisement

MMSD outlines safety plan at Madison East following lunchtime fights

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after a lunchtime altercation turned into several more fights at Madison East, the school district outlined strategies staff will take to reduce violence and ensure a supportive learning environment moving forward.

Madison East staff reported having a “safe, calm, and productive day of learning” Tuesday at the school. On Monday, more than a dozen Madison Police Dept. officers responded to East High School when a lunchtime fight escalated into several more confrontations after someone pulled a fire alarm.

MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds explained the three-prong plan, which lists guidance for modifying the Madison East safety and supervision plans, deploying central office presence at the school and using community collaboration efforts.

Madison East leaders are adjusting lunch supervisors, which clarifies teacher supervision assignments for club times during lunch. LeMonds said behavioral response staff have also adjusted the start and end times to their days in order to increase supervision during the start of school and dismissal, in addition to other staff members who can patrol the hallways during passing periods.

The high school plans to increase its conversations with student leaders on issues of violence, as well as have restorative justice personnel assist with student re-entry meetings.

LeMonds continued, saying Central Office staff will be placed at Madison East to enhance a safety and security presence, as well as to communicate more timely with families who have questions. These staff members will assist in increasing supervision efforts before school, during lunch and after school by working out of the high school. District support staff will also work to provide individual support and counseling to students.

Finally, LeMonds noted that issues in the community have been “spilling over” into MMSD schools. Community partners will address these issues and help Madison East create long-term, positive presences on the school grounds.

