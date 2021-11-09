Advertisement

MPD searching for hit-and-run suspect that injured one person

(NBC15)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:07 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a dark sedan that was involved in a hit-and-run Monday night.

Police say it happened sometime between 10:30 and 10:45 p.m. in the area of Fish Hatchery Road and S Park St.

A 21-year-old bicyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries in the hit-and-run, according to MPD.

The car, which police say could be a Doge Charger or something similar, should have damage to the front from the crash.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345.  If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
The School District of Beloit canceled class citing safety concerns surrounding a protest...
Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety
Undefeated Edgewood loses in court; out of playoffs
Edgewood High loses WIAA appeal, court date set for Friday

Latest News

Dane County’s first school-based COVID-19 clinic opens Monday
Dane County’s first school-based COVID-19 clinic opens Monday
Janesville police officer injured in attempt to arrest domestic violence suspect
An overnight fire destroyed a home in rural Oxford, on Nov. 8, 2021.
Overnight fire destroys Oxford home
An Oxford woman was sound asleep early Monday morning when her 16-year-old nephew burst into...
Overnight fire destroys Oxford home