MPD searching for hit-and-run suspect that injured one person

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a dark sedan that was involved in a hit-and-run Monday night.

Police say it happened sometime between 10:30 and 10:45 p.m. in the area of Fish Hatchery Road and S Park St.

A 21-year-old bicyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries in the hit-and-run, according to MPD.

The car, which police say could be a Doge Charger or something similar, should have damage to the front from the crash.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

