Advertisement

MPD: Witness report two vehicles exchanging fire on Madison’s near east side

(WPTA)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shooters in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire on Madison’s near east side overnight, witnesses told investigators responding to a shots fired call in the area.

The Madison Police Department reported officers were alerted to sounds of gunshots around 12:23 a.m. at the intersection of E. Washington St. and Wright St. Once on scene, they were able to locate a bullet that had been fired.

The witnesses claimed they saw people in two vehicles on E. Washington Ave. both firing at each other. Investigators did not release a description of either vehicle.

No injuries were reported by Madison police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Amanda Bahr and Jesse Lafferty
Dodge County locates missing woman, suspect in custody
The School District of Beloit canceled class citing safety concerns surrounding a protest...
Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety
Undefeated Edgewood loses in court; out of playoffs
Edgewood High loses WIAA appeal, court date set for Friday

Latest News

Cottage Grove lottery jackpot winner comes forward, claims prize
Alliant Center starts giving COVID-19 vaccines to 5 to 11-year-olds.
A variety of the world's most advanced aircraft will assemble at Volk Field Combat Readiness...
Volk Field commander relieved of duty
More than a dozen Madison Police Dept. officers have responded to a fight outside of East High...
Madison East steps up security Tuesday after lunchtime fights