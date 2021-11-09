MPD: Witness report two vehicles exchanging fire on Madison’s near east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shooters in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire on Madison’s near east side overnight, witnesses told investigators responding to a shots fired call in the area.

The Madison Police Department reported officers were alerted to sounds of gunshots around 12:23 a.m. at the intersection of E. Washington St. and Wright St. Once on scene, they were able to locate a bullet that had been fired.

The witnesses claimed they saw people in two vehicles on E. Washington Ave. both firing at each other. Investigators did not release a description of either vehicle.

No injuries were reported by Madison police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

