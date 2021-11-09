Advertisement

Police identify man shot and killed in Kenosha shooting

Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen says there’s evidence of more that 70 rounds being fired.
(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha Police say a 28-year-old man was killed in a shooting that left three other people injured.

Police say 28-year-old Marquis Wallace, of Kenosha, died in the shooting that happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday “in the area of a large event at a local business.

Three people who suffered injuries were treated and released from area hospitals. Their names have not been released.

Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen says there’s evidence of more that 70 rounds being fired. Police have not identified any suspects.

