Rain Chances Return

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Dramatic changes expected over the next couple of days. A frontal boundary slipped south of the area earlier but brought nothing more than a few clouds and a slight dip in temperatures. The same can be expected tonight with lows around the freezing mark. Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs into the middle and upper 50s. Rain chances will sneak back in Wednesday night.

A developing Low-Pressure system will bring periods of rain Thursday along with falling temperatures from the 50s into the 40s. That rain continues Thursday night as lows dip into the 30s. From there, we will not get out of the 30s through the weekend. Unsettled weather continues during that stretch as weak disturbances push through. This will keep the chance of rain and snow showers around.

A slight improvement expected early next week in both temperatures and sky conditions.

