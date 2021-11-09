Advertisement

Six Flags Great America park, drive-thru holiday light shows return

Six Flags Great America announced that Holiday in the Park Lights and the Holiday in the Park Lights Drive-Thru Experience will return.(Six Flags Great America)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GURNEE, Ill. (WMTV) - Rather than cheers from rollercoasters, Six Flags Great America visitors will be able to enjoy holiday cheer brought on by the theme park’s light show this season.

The Holiday in the Park Lights and Holiday in the Park Lights Drive-Thru Experience are back with over three million lights to illuminate the park, the company announced Tuesday.

Holiday in the Park Lights will run from Nov. 26 through Dec. 30 on weekends and select week nights. The event will have performances, select family rides open and a chance to take pictures with holiday characters, including Santa Claus before he heads to the North Pole on Dec. 23. Families can also enjoy treats and activities, such as s’mores and cookie decorating.

Holiday in the Park Lights Drive-Thru Experience will be open on select nights from Dec. 3 to Jan. 9, 2022 for those who would prefer to view holiday lights from their cars.

Visitors will be able to be immersed in twelve themed areas with lights, holiday music and characters along the route. Seasonal goodies and holiday bundles are also available.

Those interested in these activities can make reservations online.

