Two teenage girls threaten Madison Metro driver over mask dispute

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 20 Madison Police officers were called to West Towne Mall Monday afternoon for a dispute between two teenage girls who allegedly threated a Madison Metro driver.

According to MPD, the two girls, ages 15 and 17, threatened the driver after they requested the girls wear a mask on the bus. The girls were asked by the driver to exit the bus following the threat, but they refused.

Officers arrived on scene at about 12:53 p.m. and asked the teenage girls, who were still on the bus, to exit. After vacating the bus, the two teenagers were offered the opportunity to walk away. Reports say the 15-year-old then got angry and threw her shoe at the bus, and kicked the bus door window which caused it to shatter.

The 15-year-old was arrested for criminal damage to property, resisting arrest and escape, as she tried to flee officer’s custody while being cleared at a local hospital. She was then accepted to the Juvenile Reception Center.

The second teenager, 17-year-old Shamira Stacy, was arrested for obstructing officers, resisting an officer causing injury and possession of an electronic weapon. Stacy was transported to the Dane County Jail after she was medically cleared at the hospital.

One MPD officer was injured and transported to a local hospital. The officer has since been treated and released.

