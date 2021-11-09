Advertisement

United Airlines suspends flights from CWA

Starting January 4th, United will no longer have flights out of Central Wisconsin Airport
By Jade Flury
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - United Airlines is suspending operations out of Central Wisconsin Airport beginning January 4, 2022.

The last day the airline will fly out of CWA is January 3, 2022. CWA is one of the eight markets losing the airline.

“Right now they don’t have any (plans), or they haven’t made a decision to return to the market,” said Brian Grefe, airport director, “so it could be permanent, could be until some travel, specifically business travel returns.’

The United flight suspension is caused by numerous factors.

“Really what was explained to me is, the biggest item driving it, was a worker shortage, crew shortage. Not so much locally but just within the system,” said Grefe.

It could mean less availability for travelers if another airline doesn’t offer service at the airport.

“Overall there will be fewer seats available. Flying out of central Wisconsin until Delta or American add flights or another carrier comes in,” said Ann Hunger, owner of Travel Leaders in Wausau.

Hunger believes the change will affect business travel more than leisurely travel.

Travelers with a United itinerary and a trip scheduled after January 3rd are encouraged to contact the airline.

“They should be able to rebook you or cancel your flight so you can rebook on another airline serving central Wisconsin airport,” said Grefe.

Grefe believes making American Airlines and Delta Airlines healthy will provide us with a much greater argument to add an additional destination. Also, with the potential lack of competition and strong demand in our market, we will be more attractive to a low-cost carrier.

