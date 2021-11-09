Veterans Day 2021 deals and discounts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Veterans day is upon us. As a thank you to the men and women who have served, the following restaurants and retailers are offering deals and discounts to veterans, inactive and active military members.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active service members can select a free meal from an exclusive menu of entrees on Nov. 11.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Active-duty U.S. Military, vets and spouses can get 25% off their entire in-store purchase until Nov. 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Those who have served can get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11. Must show valid proof of service. Dine in and carryout only. Valid on regular fries. One offer per person. Not valid with any other offers.

Chili’s: Veterans and active military members can receive a free veterans day meal from a select menu. Beverages and gratuity are not included.

Denny’s: Denny’s is offering active, inactive and military personnel a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam on Nov. 11. The offer is valid for dine-in only.

Dollar General: From Nov. 11 through Nov. 14, veterans, active duty military and their families can save 20% off.

Dunkin’: Dunkin’ is giving all veterans and active military a free donut of their choice on Nov. 11. The offer is available in-store only, not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App. Limit one per guest while supplies last. No ID required.

Famous Dave’s: On Nov. 11, veterans, active and inactive military personnel will be offered a free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and a side at Famous Dave’s. Valid at participating locations only for Dine-In and To Go. Not valid for delivery. Use code VETERAN at checkout at famousdaves.com/menu. Not valid for call in orders. Must present valid proof of service. One Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich per guest/check.

Golden Corral: Military members will be offered a free “thank you” meal during Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Night. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to close on Nov. 11.

Great Clips: Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive a free haircut or free haircut card that can be redeemed from Nov. 12 to Dec. 10. Non-military members who get a haircut on Nov. 11 can pay it forward by giving a free haircut card to an active service member or veteran.

Hooters: Veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating location will receive a free entrée from the Veterans Day Menu. Available for dine-in only.

Hy-Vee: A buffet style breakfast will be offered to veterans and active-duty military members from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Hy-Vee stores. There will be a drive-thru option in Hy-Vee store parking lots.

IHOP: Veterans and active duty military members can receive a free red, white and blueberry pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Joann: Military service members and eligible family members receive 15% off their total purchase every day. Present proof of military service, past or present, or Military Dependent ID at checkout.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active members of the U.S. military can receive a free lunch combo which includes a 4-slice DEEP!DEEP!™ Dish pizza with Pepperoni and one 20 oz. PEPSI-COLA® product. The offer is available in-store only between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Proof of service must be presented.

Marcus Theatres: Marcus Theatres is offering all active duty and retired military members free popcorn on Nov. 11. Marcus Theatres also offers a military discount to all active and retired Military members who present an official Military ID card at the box office when purchasing a ticket to see a movie for only $7.50 at any time.

Metcalfe’s Market: Veterans will receive 20% off in-store purchases excluding the purchase of tobacco, lottery, gift card and services. Military ID is requested, but not required.

Michaels: Present your Military ID card at checkout for 15% off your entire purchase every day. Includes sale items. Some exclusions apply.

Red Lobster: Red Lobster® is offering Active duty military and reservists a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11. Guests need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer.

Sam’s Club: Qualified active or retired military who join or renew their Sam’s Club membership by January 31, 2022 will receive $10 off their first purchase of $10 or more in the first 60 days. All Club and Plus Memberships or Renewals qualify for the Gift Card, with the member showing proof of military service.

Sky Zone Madison: Service members can get a free 90 minute jump, and their family members can jump for 50% off.

Sports Clips: On Nov. 11, participating Sport Clips locations will provide free haircuts to veterans and active duty service members as well as donate $2 for every haircut service provided on that day to their VFW Sport Clips Help a Hero Scholarship Program.

Starbucks: On Nov. 11, Starbucks is honoring those who have served with a free tall hot brewed coffee and also, for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold that day, Starbucks is donating 25 cents to be divided evenly between Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue to support the mental health of military communities.

Target: Target provides its 10% military discount to all U.S. active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families to use in stores or online between Oct. 31 and Nov. 13.

