Wisconsin opens 2021-22 season against St. Francis

(AP) - St. Francis (NY) (0-0) vs. Wisconsin (0-0)

Wisconsin hosts St. Francis (NY) in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. St. Francis (NY) went 9-10 last year, while Wisconsin ended up 18-13.

DID YOU KNOW: Wisconsin limited its nine non-conference opponents to an average of just 60.6 points per game last year. The Badgers offense scored 77.7 points per contest en route to a 7-2 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. St. Francis (NY) went 0-1 against non-conference programs last season.

