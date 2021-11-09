Advertisement

Wisconsin opens 2021-22 season against St. Francis

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin men's head coach Greg Gard speaks during the Big Ten NCAA college basketball media...
Wisconsin men's head coach Greg Gard speaks during the Big Ten NCAA college basketball media days in Indianapolis, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021
(AP) - St. Francis (NY) (0-0) vs. Wisconsin (0-0)

Wisconsin hosts St. Francis (NY) in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. St. Francis (NY) went 9-10 last year, while Wisconsin ended up 18-13.

DID YOU KNOW: Wisconsin limited its nine non-conference opponents to an average of just 60.6 points per game last year. The Badgers offense scored 77.7 points per contest en route to a 7-2 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. St. Francis (NY) went 0-1 against non-conference programs last season.

