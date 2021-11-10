Advertisement

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Wis. police talk crowd safety

(NBC15)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a deadly scene unfolded at a Houston music festival, police in southcentral Wisconsin described how they would respond to a potential dangerous situation with a large crowd.

The Madison Police Department’s Special Events Team (SET) has worked some of the city’s most populated events, including Freakfest, the Mifflin Street Block Party and major fireworks events, according to the team’s lead commander Captain Mindy Winter.

“Time is of the essence in these things, so even at the slightest look of ‘something’s not right here,’ we want to be intervening,” she said. “You can only squish together so much before you are squished together too much.”

Eight people died Friday night at the Astroworld concert after a crowd surged towards the stage. At least 18 lawsuits have been filed as an investigation into the event continues.

Winter pointed to former Halloween events in downtown Madison called Freakfest, when a single concert drew ten thousand to twenty thousand people.

She described using tactics like “peeling the onion” to control similar scenes.

“We as SET members have had to go into the crowd and work from the back of the crowd and peel the onion, if you will, and get people to back off... so that the people in the front can have room that they need to literally just breathe,” she said.

Winter added, “If we take a wedge of people and make a line to get through an area and back the people up that aren’t super crushed in tight, then that helps to get people the space they need to enjoy the show and to breathe and not be in a dangerous, potentially life-threatening situation.”

Sometimes, she said chaos or bad crowd behavior calls for “literally” pulling the plug.

“It’s not one thing you’ve got to prepare for,” Captain Mark Thompson with the the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office said. “You’ve got to think of everything.”

He said crowd safety requires contingency plans for items like evacuation routes, overloaded cell systems and heat.

