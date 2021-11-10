Advertisement

Arby’s will soon sell fry-flavored vodkas

Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.
Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.(Source: Arby's via Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Arby’s is planning to offer “two delicious and distinctive flavors of vodka” to its 21-and-older fans.

On Tuesday, the fast-food chain announced its new Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.

The limited-edition, 80-proof vodkas are made by Tattersall Distilling “from high-quality potatoes” and are distilled with ingredients that “pay homage” to the “flavor profiles” of the fries, Arby’s parent company Inspire Brands said in a news release.

The Curly Fry Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, and the Crinkle Fry Vodka is made with kosher salt and sugar, the company said.

The vodkas each cost $59.99, including shipping and handling.

Starting Nov. 18, they’ll be available in limited quantities at ArbysVodka.com for residents of California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Washington, D.C.

