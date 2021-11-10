Wis. Attorney General, Democrats preview package of public safety and community bills

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A ‘Safer Wisconsin’; that’s the goal Attorney General Josh Kaul and several Democrats hope to reach through a new series of bills.

The package of bills includes funding for improving public safety, addressing mental health and addiction and community anti-violence programs for kids.

“Our goal is to have positive interventions with people as early as possible, so they never end up in the justice system,” Kaul said.

At least $115 million would go toward improving public safety. One of the bills also pushes for expanding background checks for guns, including red flag laws and preventative measures for building ‘ghost guns.’

Another bill outlines a 24-hour call center specifically tailored toward addressing hate crimes and similar incidents.

Republican lawmakers did not issue a comment about this package of bills Wednesday but have called a press conference for Thursday morning.

