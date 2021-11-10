Beloit teen dead after one-vehicle Rock Co. crash

TOWN OF NEWARK, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit teenager died Wednesday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving veered off the roadway before striking a tree and old power pole, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Deputies responded around 12:20 p.m. to a one-vehicle crash in a field near State Highway 213 between South Kettle Road and South Smythe School Road in the Town of Newark.

Deputies’ investigation determined the car was driving northbound on State Highway 213 when it drifted to the right shoulder, went off the roadway and down a ravine. The vehicle came back uphill, then struck a tree and old power pole before stopping in a field east of South Kettle Road.

The 17-year-old Beloit boy was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Officials say he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the driver at a later date.

Fire and rescue crews from the Village of Orfordville and the City of Beloit assisted with the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.