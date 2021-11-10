Advertisement

Beloit warns of hazardous material incident; Beloit College Powerhouse evacuated

The riverwalk and stretch of Pleasant St. are closed as well.
Courtesy: Beloit College
(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews have evacuated everyone from the Beloit College Powerhouse following a reported hazardous material incident. Additionally, people are asked to avoid the area.

The city previously stated that the nearby portion of the riverwalk is closed as well as a stretch of Pleasant Street, from White Ave. to Public Ave. While people are being asked to leave the Powerhouse, no other evacuations are underway, city officials added.

A spokesperson for the city indicated two people who were in the Powerhouse were taken to a local hospital.

City officials have not released details about the incident that led to hazardous materials, nor what materials were released. The city did indicate that there was not an explosion.

This is a breaking news update. NBC15 News will have more information as it develops.

