Food banks, grocers grapple with higher food prices

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A high inflation rate is increasing prices at the grocery store.

According to the Labor Department, prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990.

The Wisconsin Grocers Association President and CEO Brandon Scholz says grocers don’t want to increase prices, but they often don’t have a choice.

“They have to have those pricing increase included in their products,” said Scholz. “Otherwise, they’re going to go out of business.”

Grocers remain optimistic the market will even itself out over the next few months.

Scholz says shoppers will have to remain flexible as most grocery stores are only receiving about 60 to 70 percent of what they request from suppliers.

“Shoppers, customers, consumers, retailers, and grocers have all kind of been in this together in different ways,” said Scholz. “They’ve learned and they’ve survived.”

The prices are also having an impact on food banks nationwide. At Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin, Kris Tazelaar says they’re expecting to pay 40 percent more for some products than they were for those same products six months ago.

“What they’re seeing at the grocery store, we’re also seeing at the wholesale level,” said Tazelaar.

He says the biggest price hikes are for canned vegetables and meat.

As families spend more on their weekly grocery trips, Tazelaar says it may mean they have less to give back.

“We all have a finite amount of money that we can spend on food,” he said. “If that is going to get you less, you still need to feed your own families and so that’s going to impact the amount that you have to give to others.”

Food banks are relying on support this holiday season as they grapple with higher prices and the changes to supply and demand.

“We’re really anticipating some of those some of those bigger kind of food categories to really have some significant increases,” said Tazelaar.

To donate or volunteer at Second Harvest, click HERE to learn more about the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign.

